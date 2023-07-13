SF Convention Center hosting 605 Pop Culture Con on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and other pop culture icons will have a chance to rub shoulders with their favorite characters from those franchises.

On Saturday, the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be hosting the 605 Pop Culture Con, supporting pediatric cancer research for Voices Against Cancer.

Special guests include John Rhys Davies, best known from Indiana Jones and Lord of the Rings, and Katee Sackhoff from Disney’s The Mandalorian.

“Getting to play The Armorer, who is a character, I look up to, you know, I want to be like her when I grow up. It has been a dream come true, and I get to see little girls who cosplay as her, and I see grownups who cosplay as her. It is special to play this character, who I am so proud of,” said guest actress Emily Swallow.

Organizers say all money from tickets and autographs goes toward the cancer research organizations Saint Baldrick’s Foundation and Ian’s Thumbs Up Fund.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, you can find more information here.

