SF East rolls to 14-4 win over SF West on Military Night at Harmodon Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF East legion team has had a terrific season thus far. And that continued on Military Night at Harmodon Park Wednesday night when they knocked off arch rival SF West 14-4.

Sawyer Tolk keyed a nifty double play to keep West off the board in the first. And East went on to score 8 runs in it’s half of the inning led by Andrew Glovish and Dylan Rippentrop who each knocked in a pair of runs.

East improves to 30-7. West is now 9-26 with the post season right around the corner. East will host RC Post 22 for 2 games on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.