Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota launches college planning website

South Dakota unveiled a website that makes it easier for students and families to plan for...
South Dakota unveiled a website that makes it easier for students and families to plan for college.(Pexels)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A website making it easier for students and families to plan for college was unveiled on Wednesday by the South Dakota Board of Regents and the Department of Education.

The goal of the website is to provide extra information and opportunities to students, parents, and educators in the state. Along with the BOR and the DOE, the South Dakota Board of Technical Education, the Department of Labor and Regulation, and the nonprofit organization Mapping Your Future contributed to the website, allowing for a wider variety of college readiness resources. The site so far includes information about South Dakota’s colleges and universities, scholarship information, events, and even tips for younger students on how they can make the most of their middle and high school courses.

“All are working to communicate college preparation activities and grant programs in South Dakota,” explained SD Board of Regents system academic program manager Molly Weisgram. “There’s some great information out there, but it can be overwhelming, and so what we wanted to do was really have a collective voice to share information to kind of decode that process.”

If you are interested in learning more about the resources available for students, parents, and educators, you can visit the Dakota Dreams website.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
It’s the third deadly accident in Madison and Lake County in the past ten days, following a...
One dead in Madison house fire Monday night
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Names released in Lake County fatal crash
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

Finding a plan to clean the lake has been difficult in Mitchell.
Lake Mitchell dredging project causing debate on time and cost
Hot Summer Nights returns to Sioux Falls
Hot Summer Nights returns to Sioux Falls
Hot Summer Nights returns to Sioux Falls
Medicaid expansion informational and navigation sessions happening this month
Lake Mitchell dredging project causing debate on time and cost