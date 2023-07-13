South Dakota’s 988 mental health hotline celebrates first anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Social Services and The Helpline Center are celebrating one year since the start of South Dakota’s 988.

The 988 is a resource for those experiencing or supporting someone going through mental health distress, substance use, and suicide crises. Though 988 is available nationally, each state has to establish its own resource to make sure services are available for callers.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Center provides access to trained mental health professionals 24 hours a day. According to DSS, 988 also provides text and chat services.

Over 7,500 individuals have called or messaged South Dakota’s 988 mental health counselors in the last year.

Counselors listen to callers’ concerns, provide support, and connected people to additional resources.

“988 through its volume and utilization has shown already in its first year that it is a resource being connected to extraordinary needs. DSS is proud to be a part of what we hope South Dakotans see as an asset to our community and a lifeline for those experiencing acute mental health needs,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “988 provides a direct connection to compassionate care and support for anyone experiencing mental-health-related distress, suicide crisis, or substance use. We ask for your assistance in helping to make 988 as well-known as 911, 511, and 211 so that South Dakotans who need this resource might be in a position to reach out to it.”

For more information, visit helplinecenter.org/9-8-8/.

