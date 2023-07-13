Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota’s 988 mental health hotline celebrates first anniversary

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists.(Cyle Clark)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Social Services and The Helpline Center are celebrating one year since the start of South Dakota’s 988.

The 988 is a resource for those experiencing or supporting someone going through mental health distress, substance use, and suicide crises. Though 988 is available nationally, each state has to establish its own resource to make sure services are available for callers.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Center provides access to trained mental health professionals 24 hours a day. According to DSS, 988 also provides text and chat services.

Over 7,500 individuals have called or messaged South Dakota’s 988 mental health counselors in the last year.

Counselors listen to callers’ concerns, provide support, and connected people to additional resources.

“988 through its volume and utilization has shown already in its first year that it is a resource being connected to extraordinary needs. DSS is proud to be a part of what we hope South Dakotans see as an asset to our community and a lifeline for those experiencing acute mental health needs,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “988 provides a direct connection to compassionate care and support for anyone experiencing mental-health-related distress, suicide crisis, or substance use. We ask for your assistance in helping to make 988 as well-known as 911, 511, and 211 so that South Dakotans who need this resource might be in a position to reach out to it.”

For more information, visit helplinecenter.org/9-8-8/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lewis Drug on East 26th Street in...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Jackley issues statement on Mitchell baseball investigation
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Latest News

According to Noem’s office, hundreds of applicants in the process of moving to the state were...
Noem’s workforce ads receive nearly 250 million impressions
Golf benefit coming up at Elmwood
Golf benefit for the Vets Community Project
July 12th Plays of the Week
July 12th Plays of the Week
Finding a plan to clean the lake has been difficult in Mitchell.
Lake Mitchell dredging project causing debate on time and cost