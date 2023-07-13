Avera Medical Minute
Starting your Zen journey with Joy Collective Yoga Studio

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Drawing on her background in social work, Sarah Lindemulder presents a unique offering that incorporates evidence-based research with serious dedication to honoring the ancient path of yoga.

Breathing, stretching and mindfulness are only the beginning at Joy Collective Yoga Studio.

Unlike many of the studios in the area, Joy Collective focuses on the roots of the ancient practice mixed with new scientific evidence.

“I’m not looking to do other fitness modalities which are wonderful or add other things,” said Lindemulder. “How can we do yoga really well and honor the tradition while understanding current research that’s coming out? Not only how does the body stack up and what are healthy practices for muscle engagement and how we stretch and how we take care of ourselves and biomechanics, but also the mental health research that’s coming out and Cymatics and then all of these things that are really popular in mental health — how do we integrate that into the yoga practice?”

Lindemulder utilizes sound bowls, meditations and retreats to help her guide her clients back to the wholeness of themselves.

“Yoga is this beautiful lifestyle, and of course, here we often think of the poses and fancy things that people can do. And I’m sure if you just ask someone on the street, they’re envisioning someone doing a headstand or whatnot. All those things are wonderful, and that’s awesome. That’s the physical postures. But there’s also breathwork. There’s meditation. There are other modalities to help us get back to ourselves and connect with ourselves and the world around us.”

Joy Collective is the perfect place to start a Zen journey to connect with yourself.

