Webster Native Nate Breske and Buffalo Bills Training Staff win Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS

LOS ANGELES, CA (Dakota News Now) -Webster native and Buffalo Bills Head Trainer Nate Breske was on hand with his entire staff, to accept the Pat Tillman Award for service after helping to save the life of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin who collapsed during a Monday night game in Cincinnati on January 2nd. He went into Cardiac Arrest.

It was a pretty emotional evening on stage after the life-saving actions of Breske and his staff. Assistant trainer Denny Kellington performed CPR immediately which most likely saved his life.

Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing football.

