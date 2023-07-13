West Lyon baseball team was inspired to make state tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon baseball team got a stellar performance on the mound last night from senior pitcher Kory McKenney who pitched a complete game shutout with 9 strikeouts in the game that earned the Wildcats a spot in the state tournament next week.

They beat Forest City 2-0 thanks to great pitching and defense to improve to 24-2 for the season. And the player were very motivated, especially the senior who were on the football team that didn’t quite have the season they wanted to end their careers.

Korey McKenney, West Lyon Senior Pitcher says, “I know I’ve worked and the whole team has worked really hard and this is our goal. This has been my goal ever since football ended and not making it to state there. I needed one my senior year. That’s what I really did, a lot of work.”

Koury Kramer, West Lyon Baseball Coach says, “This summer has been just a great summer of getting better as the year went on and I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys for just competing and all having a stake in this.”

The Wildcats will get a few days off to rest up the pitching staff before heading to Carroll, IA for the State 2-A Championship. They should take plenty of confidence with them. These guys have been in plenty of high level situations as athletes during their high school careers. And they have won 24 of 26 games this summer which helps too.

