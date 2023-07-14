Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 13th

JT Rock, Canaries, West Lyon Baseball, Legion, Riggs, SDGA
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -JT Rock is leaving Lincoln a year early for Iowa State. The Canaries looked to stretch their winning streak to 5 with a 4-game sweep of Kansas City. The West Lyon baseball team is excited to extend their season. Brandon Valley plays at Harrisburg in legion ball. Kurtiss Riggs will be coaching his final home game for the Storm Saturday night and the SDGA Match Play tournament gets started in Rapid City.

