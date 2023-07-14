10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -JT Rock is leaving Lincoln a year early for Iowa State. The Canaries looked to stretch their winning streak to 5 with a 4-game sweep of Kansas City. The West Lyon baseball team is excited to extend their season. Brandon Valley plays at Harrisburg in legion ball. Kurtiss Riggs will be coaching his final home game for the Storm Saturday night and the SDGA Match Play tournament gets started in Rapid City.

