Aberdeen Aquatic Center hosts sensory-friendly event

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Aquatic Center normally is full of commotion from the hundreds of visitors it sees most weekends, but on Saturday, the waterpark will be quieting down to accommodate those with sensory disabilities.

From noon to 1 p.m. on July 15, the Aquatic Center will be hosting a sensory-friendly event. All attendees will be charged $6 and any caregiver will not be charged to attend.

”We will not have the PA running, the stereo running, so that’ll be one. Some of the bubblers we’ll have turned down, some we’ll actually have turned off. We’ll have an area in our leisure pool that is a quiet area where there won’t be anything running in there,” said Aberdeen Aquatics and Recreation Supervisor Travis Lemer.

Melissa Dorn gave the idea for a sensory-friendly event at the Aquatic Center. Her son, Isaac, is on the autism spectrum, but he and his sisters love the water.

When Dorn reached out to Lemer, he was happy to help find a way to accommodate those with special needs. The Mayor’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities, and Aberdeen Parks and Recreation staff were also all on board with the idea.

“If it gives them an opportunity to spend some time in the park and really have fun and enjoy it just a little bit, hopefully, it leads to an area where they’re more comfortable to come and spend some time with other folks around too. This is why we’re here,” said Lemer.

Saturday’s event won’t be the first of its kind. The Aquatics Center hosted the first of the two sensory-friendly events on June 24. Lemer said during the first event, the weather was chilly, but a handful of community members still made it out to the pool. With the weather looking warm through the weekend, Lemer is hoping for a bigger turnout on Saturday.

The Aquatics Center is the only form of entertainment in Aberdeen to expand its accessibility. Golden Ticket Cinema in Aberdeen has also recently implemented sensory-friendly movie screenings.

The staff at Aspire, which supports adults with intellectual disabilities in Aberdeen, said they are grateful to see sensory-friendly events becoming more prevalent in the Hub City.

”To have community events that focus not on creating something separate for people with disabilities to participate in, but it’s meant to include, we are very appreciative for those that are planning these events and thinking of everyone who is a member of our community,” said Executive Director Jennifer Gray.

Lemer said the Aberdeen Aquatics Center hasn’t decided if they will continue the sensory-friendly event next year, but they hope to do so.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.