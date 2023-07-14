Canaries fail to extend win streak to 5 with 4-game sweep of Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries took the field Thursday night at the Birdcage hoping to make it 8 wins in 9 games and 5 straight with a 4-game sweep of the American Association leaders from Kansas City.

The Canaries’ four-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday as Kansas City topped Sioux Falls 8-1 at the Bird Cage.

The Monarchs led 4-0 after three innings thanks to a pair of home runs and a sacrifice fly. The Birds loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning but plated just one run via fielder’s choice.

The Monarchs scored three times in the top of the sixth inning before adding solo home run in the eighth.

Jordan Barth and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 26-31 overall. The Birds will visit Kane County for three games before the All-Star Break.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.