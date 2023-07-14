Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Celebrating the Siouxer Skateshop with Skate & Create event

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Siouxer is opening a new skate shop, and to celebrate, Rose and Eugene Presents is hosting a pop-up event.

Rose and Eugene Presents and the Siouxer are pairing for a special Skate & Create event this weekend.

“We’re having a party and a soda bar, getting everybody in to look at the gear that we are gathering and getting ready to put into our shop,” said Laura Lutz.

The Siouxer is all about the skating community and is excited to open Siouxer Skateshop in September.

“Siouxer has been around for about ten years now, established in 2013. We just wanted a place to skate during the winter and on rainy days, and it just steamrolled into us trying to gather up some younger people in there. As time passed, we got older and didn’t skate as much and just wanted to get some more youth in there to prepare them for the skatepark being built this fall,” said DJ Paronto.

This collaboration event is all about an intersection of creativity.

“In my impressionable years, I was doing a lot of skateboarding. So it’s very natural for me to want to support the community because they’re super collaborative. They’re all about camaraderie and community, and our connection is creativity. Honestly, that is the base of skateboarding — even the decks are very art driven, which I love. And the way that they use space is super creative. It’s like a sculpture, but it’s fleeting,” said Mel Cotton.

The event is a great way to learn about two new businesses and see what they have to offer.

The Skate and Create event is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eugene and Rose Presents at the Cascade at Falls Park.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball
Webster's Nate Breske and his Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS
Webster Native Nate Breske and Buffalo Bills Training Staff win Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS

Latest News

Raise ‘Em Rank rodeo series begins at Country Apple Orchard
Friday Evening's Forecast with the First Alert Weather Team
Kids ages 6 - 16 and professionals will participate in the event happening Friday night at 7 p.m.
Raise ‘Em Rank rodeo series begins at Country Apple Orchard
FadeAways, Krazy Concessions and Curbside Delights served up lunch, and Danielle Powell...
Fridays on the Plaza series continues in downtown Sioux Falls
Fridays on the Plaza series continues in downtown Sioux Falls