Celebrating the Siouxer Skateshop with Skate & Create event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Siouxer is opening a new skate shop, and to celebrate, Rose and Eugene Presents is hosting a pop-up event.

Rose and Eugene Presents and the Siouxer are pairing for a special Skate & Create event this weekend.

“We’re having a party and a soda bar, getting everybody in to look at the gear that we are gathering and getting ready to put into our shop,” said Laura Lutz.

The Siouxer is all about the skating community and is excited to open Siouxer Skateshop in September.

“Siouxer has been around for about ten years now, established in 2013. We just wanted a place to skate during the winter and on rainy days, and it just steamrolled into us trying to gather up some younger people in there. As time passed, we got older and didn’t skate as much and just wanted to get some more youth in there to prepare them for the skatepark being built this fall,” said DJ Paronto.

This collaboration event is all about an intersection of creativity.

“In my impressionable years, I was doing a lot of skateboarding. So it’s very natural for me to want to support the community because they’re super collaborative. They’re all about camaraderie and community, and our connection is creativity. Honestly, that is the base of skateboarding — even the decks are very art driven, which I love. And the way that they use space is super creative. It’s like a sculpture, but it’s fleeting,” said Mel Cotton.

The event is a great way to learn about two new businesses and see what they have to offer.

The Skate and Create event is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eugene and Rose Presents at the Cascade at Falls Park.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.