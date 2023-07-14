Community Blood Bank hoping to greatly increase supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank just finished up one blood donation drive on Wednesday in Harrisburg but they are still in critical need of blood.

Organizers say there are frequent accidents during the summer months and they are in dire need of O- and O+ blood.

One donor during the recent blood drive recognized the frequent need and is always willing to lend an arm.

“I donate as soon as often as I can,” Jaysie Witkop said. “My mother when I was born almost bled to death and she ended up receiving several units of blood to survive. She donated blood up until she had a cancer diagnosis. I donated blood since I turned 17. I was old enough, I will continue to repay that debt.”

The 605 Pop Culture Con at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will host a blood drive on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

