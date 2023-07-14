Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now Summer Road Trip Live Show from Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was the next stop on Dakota News Now’s Summer Road Trip series, continuing in the state capital, Pierre.

Watch the full Road Show here where our team takes a look at the different things that make Pierre a unique place in South Dakota, including the Oahe Dam, revitalization projects, and some local sweet spots.

