DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday evening, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside the Department of Health issued an air quality alert for areas of the state affected by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

According to DANR, settling wildfire smoke could cause low visibility and increased fine particulate matter pollution. The most affected areas are north of I-90, in particular in Watertown and Aberdeen.

The alert is in effect through Saturday, or until conditions improve. Children, seniors, and those who have heart or lung conditions are advised to minimize outdoor activities this weekend and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.

You can track the PM2.5 concentrations on the DANR’s website as well as read an explanation of the air quality index.

