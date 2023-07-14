Avera Medical Minute
DownTown in MadTown event coming to Madison

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The executive director of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce joined Dakota News Now to talk about DownTown in MadTown.

“It’s a downtown family-friendly concert series that we hold on Tuesday nights starting July 18,” said Eric Hortness. “We do six of them. So six straight Tuesdays, we shut down a part of our Main Street and have kids activities, food trucks, food booths, informational booths, and a beer area. Then we bring in a live band, and they play from 6 to 9 each Tuesday night.”

“We started these in 2018. And with other events going on in town — men’s golf league, youth baseball, softball nights — we didn’t want to do them on the weekends. Mondays — nobody really wants to do anything on Monday nights, getting the week started. So we just settled on Tuesday nights back in 2018. And that’s what we’ve stuck with.”

“We didn’t really know what to expect. In the first one that we did, we couldn’t have guessed that we would have that many people show up. So in 2018, we started with just closing down one block. Last year, we expanded into two blocks, with the second block being a different theme each night. One night was classic car night, so people can park their classic cars downtown. We had a National Guard night where they brought in a bunch of equipment that they set up. And now this year, we’re expanding to two and a half blocks. All of the inflatables will be posted on that half block. So two and a half blocks this year that we’ve grown into.”

“It’s really turned into our signature event of the summer, except that we have six of them. And you know, it’s highly attended by our community. Last year, we averaged 2,000 to 2,500 people downtown every night, which is excellent turnout compared to other Tuesday nights in downtown Madison.”

“Our crazy days will be July 29. That’s Saturday, so that’s coming up. Dairy Queen will host their Miracle Treat Day on July 27. And for those that don’t know, our Dairy Queen in Madison sells the most blizzards in the nation every year on Miracle Treat Day. So that’s a very big event. And then as we get into the fall, our university will have Ag Bowl, which is another huge event. They’ll have their homecoming parade and football game. So there’s a lot of activities coming up here in Madison.”

