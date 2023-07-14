Avera Medical Minute
Former Watertown childcare provider sentenced to 20 years for 2021 toddler death

A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.
A Watertown woman has been charged with the death of a 16-month-old in her care.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that former childcare provider Amanda Walder of Watertown will spend the next 20 years behind bars for her role in the 2021 death of a 17-month-old child.

Walder pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March and was sentenced in Codington County Court on Friday. Walder will also have to pay restitution to the family and county as part of her sentence.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Jackley. “We also thank law enforcement and prosecutors for their efforts.”

Watertown police were called to an in-home daycare in July 2021 for a report of an unconscious child who was later identified as Liam Koistinen. In a news release, police said doctors determined his injuries were, “consistent with abuse” and Walder was initially arrested on a charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The case was investigated by the DCI and Watertown Police Department and was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

