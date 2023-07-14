Harrisburg hosts Brandon Valley in Legion Baseball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two of South Dakota’s best in legion baseball clashed Thursday night in Harrisburg for a single contest. Harrisburg (18-9) hadn’t played in 4 days while BV (19-18) was trying to rebound from a doubleheader sweep by Yankton Wednesday night.

And in front of a good crowd, the home team had plenty of fun in winning 10-0. Noah Boschee had an early RBI and then singles home two more runs in his next at-bat. Max Carlson gunned down a potential base stealer impressively and his Harrisburg team pitched a shutout in a 10-0 win.

Aberdeen also beat Huron 21-1 on Thursday night.

