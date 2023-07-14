The Helpline Center celebrates one year of South Dakota 988

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services and the Helpline Center are celebrating a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking one year since the launch of South Dakota’s 899.

988 is a national three-digit phone number created as a resource for all mental health assistance, but they depend on each state to maintain its own mental health services. The first year is just the start of helping countless people in their time of need.

For those in distress, having problems with substance abuse, or experiencing a suicidal crisis, the 988 phone number is nothing short of life-saving.

“And I think that’s where we really see our success stories. When we call them back, they’re no longer in that moment of crisis, but now they have a path on how they can help themselves. That really feels like a win for us that we’ve got people on that path to recovery,” said Janet Kittams, CEO of the Helpline Center. “I think it’s been an amazing success in its first year. We didn’t know what to expect when it was launched.”

In one year, the Helpline Center says that their trained mental health counselors have reached over 7,500 individuals ranging between the ages of 12 to 80 and from every county in the state. It’s still an uphill climb for the new resource, though.

“I think part of the work that we’re doing with 988 is continuing to get the word out about it,” Kittams explained. “We know that not everybody in South Dakota knows about 988 yet, so we want to continue to carry that message and educate people that it’s here for them.”

Kittams has seen the Helpline grow over the years. She started out as a volunteer and now she’s the CEO. Her passion for helping people has kept her moving forward.

“I recognize that everybody at some point in their life struggles or goes through a dark period. It’s so important to be there for people when that happens to them because oftentimes we don’t know or we can’t predict when that’s going to happen, so we want to make sure that resources are available and easy to access,” Kittams said.

The positive reception and the number of people who received help in the last year provide hope for the future.

“911 is the most recognized three-digit phone number and so we want 988 to be the second most recognizable number so that people instantly know that that’s the phone number to dial when you have any mental health question or concern,” Kittams said.

According to Kittams, awareness of mental health issues has been improving over the years and it has had fewer stigmas, but she says that there are still some stigmas about reaching out for help with mental health. She encourages anyone on the fence about reaching out to reach out in a way that’s most comfortable for them.

“What you share with 988 is confidential, so whether you call, text, or chat, whatever you’re comfortable with, we’re here to listen and provide support. We’ll meet you where you’re at. We’ll be there for you,” Kittams said.

The Helpline Center is available to call, text, or chat online. Every call from a 605 number is routed to masters-level trained mental health professionals that are ready and willing to assist you any time of day.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.