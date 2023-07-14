JT Rock graduating early at Lincoln to join Iowa State Basketball Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We get a lot of our information these days from social media. But I’m a bit old fashioned and always feel the need to double check, especially when I see a tweet that leaves me wondering.

JT Rock announced with a tweet tonight that he is graduating early from Lincoln and heading to Iowa State where he had already committed to play his college basketball for former SDSU Head Coach TJ Otzelberger.

I talked with his high school coach Jeff Halseth and the Cyclones will redshirt Rock while he gets acclimated to the college experience and gets bigger and stronger. The original plan was for Rock to play right away after his upcoming senior season.

Rock told his teammates on Tuesday at open gym about his plans and handed out graduation invites today. He’ll finish up school online.

As the school’s 4th leading scoring, he most certainly would have passed Mark Beckstrand as the Pats all-time leader and would have been part of a team that could have won a state title in his senior year. Instead, the 17 year-old is going to college 1 year early in Ames.

