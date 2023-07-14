Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

JT Rock graduating early at Lincoln to join Iowa State Basketball Program

Patriots center will redshirt for Cyclones
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We get a lot of our information these days from social media. But I’m a bit old fashioned and always feel the need to double check, especially when I see a tweet that leaves me wondering.

JT Rock announced with a tweet tonight that he is graduating early from Lincoln and heading to Iowa State where he had already committed to play his college basketball for former SDSU Head Coach TJ Otzelberger.

I talked with his high school coach Jeff Halseth and the Cyclones will redshirt Rock while he gets acclimated to the college experience and gets bigger and stronger. The original plan was for Rock to play right away after his upcoming senior season.

Rock told his teammates on Tuesday at open gym about his plans and handed out graduation invites today. He’ll finish up school online.

As the school’s 4th leading scoring, he most certainly would have passed Mark Beckstrand as the Pats all-time leader and would have been part of a team that could have won a state title in his senior year. Instead, the 17 year-old is going to college 1 year early in Ames.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Lewis Drug on East 26th Street in...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Kurtiss Riggs is leaving Storm after 20 years on own terms
Kurtiss Riggs glad to be leaving Storm on his terms
West Lyon players are excited to play more baseball at state tourney
West Lyon players are excited to extend their season at state tournament
Harrisburg blanks Brandon Valley in legion baseball
Harrisburg hosts Brandon Valley in Legion Baseball
Canaries win streak snapped by Kansas City and Chris Herman 8-1
Canaries fail to extend win streak to 5 with 4-game sweep of Kansas City