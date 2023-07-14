Avera Medical Minute
Juvenile runaways involved in Deuel County pursuit

(KYTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two juvenile runaways — one from Minnehaha County and one from Lincoln County — were part of a vehicle pursuit in eastern South Dakota on Thursday.

Deuel County officials responded to a traffic complaint on Interstate 29 around 11:45 a.m.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reports that they made contact with the vehicle and attempted to stop it. When the vehicle did not stop, a pursuit started with the vehicle northbound on I 29.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully spiked the vehicle at mile marker 77 of Interstate 29, but the vehicle continued northbound, according to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Watertown Police Dept and Codington County Sheriff’s Office again successfully spiked the vehicle at mile marker 180 of I 29.

The vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 181 of I 29.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, there were 3 people in the vehicle. Two of them were juvenile runaways — one from Minnehaha County and one from Lincoln County.

Officials state the juvenile driver was charged with Aggravated Eluding, Careless Driving and Failure to Stop for Law Enforcement.

The pursuit went through Deuel, Hamlin and Codington counties.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, Codington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Watertown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

