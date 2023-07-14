Avera Medical Minute
Kurtiss Riggs glad to be leaving Storm on his terms

Saturday will be final home game for 20-year Coach and GM of Storm
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm picked up a big win at Iowa last Saturday in the final seconds and Green Bay lost, so as a result they will make the playoffs regardless of what happen this Saturday in what will most likely be the final home game for Kurtiss Riggs after 20 season with the team.

He told us last week it was official and he’s glad that it could happen on his terms when the time was right for something new.

Storm GM/Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs says, “You know it’s soemthing that, honestly it’s something that every year even during the season I thought it could end at any time. But not by my own control. So now for me to be able to go out at my time and helping transition into the people I’d like to see be in place, it’s pretty surreal.”

It was fitting that the Storm would make the playoffs. In his 20 years, they have won 11 titles and lost 4 times in championship games.

