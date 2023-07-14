Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a few showers through the morning hours along and south of I-90. Then we’ll have some dry time before more showers and thunderstorms start to develop this afternoon, but we should get Fridays on the Plaza in dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s around the region. The severe weather risk for today will be very low.

Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds around on Sunday. We’ll be in the low 80s on Saturday. Some more of that Canadian wildfire smoke will move into the region heading into the weekend too. If you have some respiratory concerns, make sure you’re taking some precautions! We should see less smoke on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Next week looks to start off nice with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s a slight chance of rain next Wednesday. Highs will jump back into the low 90s by the end of next week.

