Names released in Minnehaha County fatal crash

CORSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle crash near Corson on Sunday has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on S.D. Highway 11 and pulled over to the side of the road. A 2016 Hyundai Tucson was also traveling north on S.D. Highway 11 behind the motorcycle. As the Hyundai approached the motorcycle, the motorcycle turned out in front of the Hyundai to perform a U-turn. The Hyundai struck the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist — 62-year-old Randall Loerch — died at an area hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Hyundai — 28-year-old Mara Bossman — was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.

Information is provided by the Department of Public Safety.

