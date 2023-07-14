Pigskin Preview athletes from past and present meet up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was a trip down memory lane for some former Pigskin Preview athletes. For others, it was a glimpse into the future as the next cover athletes got a chance to meet some of the guys that came before them.

In honor of what is about to be the 25th anniversary of the Pigskin Preview, the older guys on the block met the newer guys on the block during Fridays on the Plaza.

Life around football has changed greatly over 25 years, but some things stay constant.

“Growing up, we’re getting kind of old now. It’s before the social media age,” 2006 cover athlete Dan O’Keefe said. “Getting to see other players we were looking forward to seeing. That cover coming out, especially before I was on it, seeing those guys and seeing some of them here today, but also seeing the young guys and seeing where this cover has all come is pretty cool.”

“Looking back and seeing guys like Preston Evans, Ryan Bryling, seeing the first guy on the cover of the Pigskin Preview was really cool, and because I didn’t know that today, being able to learn the history and see the history and meet new guys is always fun,” said former cover athlete from Roosevelt High School Taryn Christion.

That tradition continues this year with the first issue releasing next month before the first high school football games of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.