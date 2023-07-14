Raise ‘Em Rank rodeo series begins at Country Apple Orchard

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Raise ‘Em Rank bull riding series was at the Country Apple Orchard for the second year.

Kids age 6 to 16 and professionals participated in the event on Friday night.

“We love bringing this to small communities and bringing that community together,” said Dillon Swanson, owner and producer of Raise ‘Em Rank Rodeo. “Give them a fun night, something they can look forward to every year. Between the BBQ, the music, and the bull riding, we want to be able to continue this. It’s going to be a lot of fun for the whole family. You are going to be entertained.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/RaiseEmRank/.

