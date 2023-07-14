Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man arrested after officer-involved shooting

The suspect — 35-year-old Sean Kilbourne from Sioux Falls — is lodged at the jail for...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence near Brookings and Walts.

The reporting party said they were in their house and heard some banging in their garage. They went out to their garage and discovered a person rummaging through their car. The reporting party confronted the individual, who took out a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner, holding him at bay while he fled.

The victim provided a good suspect description to officers, who flooded the area but did not locate the individual at that time.

At 1 a.m. Friday morning, officers were on a call near Rice and Prairie. Unrelated, a person walked past who matched the earlier suspect description. Authorities tried to make contact, but the person fled through the neighborhood. A pursuit started.

An officer encountered the person in a backyard. The individual was armed, and the officer fired their weapon.

The suspect was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person has been released and turned over to the care of Minnehaha County Jail.

DCI was contacted and began an investigation. Per standard, the officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave.

No officers were injured.

A firearm was recovered on scene.

The suspect — 35-year-old Sean Kilbourne from Sioux Falls — is lodged at the jail for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and on a parole hold. He is on parole but is non-compliant with his parole status, according to Sioux Falls police.

This is the first officer-involved shooting of the year for the department.

The investigation is ongoing.

