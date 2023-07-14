Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man, 2 others arrested for forging checks in Brookings

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department reports that three people have been arrested after trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks in town.

On Wednesday, Brookings police received a report of someone trying to pass a fraudulent check at a bank in the 1300 block of 6th St.

The suspect left before officers arrived. Officials state a bank employee followed the suspect to a vehicle, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped the suspect’s vehicle on I-29.

39-year-old Phillip Piper Jr. of Sioux Falls was arrested for Passing a Forged Instrument.

Two people from Georgia — 36-year-old Shankissia Cato (who was operating the vehicle) and 25-year-old Travaris Johnson — were arrested for Possession of a Forged Instrument and Aiding and Abetting.

Brookings police report that Shankissia and Travaris were involved with stealing mail out of local businesses’ mailboxes to obtain checks.

The suspects recruited homeless individuals to cash fraudulent checks they had printed.

According to officials, the suspects were likely involved in a similar incident in Toronto, South Dakota, earlier this week.

The Brookings Police Department report that they later received a report of similar incidents that occurred at three other Brookings banks.

“The suspects were able to cash a fraudulent check at one of the banks,” reports the Brookings Police Department. “It is believed a second group of individuals are involved. Those individuals are likely driving a white Ford Edge with unknown Florida license plates.”

The incident is under investigation.

