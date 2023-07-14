South Dakota counties facing financial hardships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota comprises 66 total counties, and in the face of inflation, it is believed that up to 22 percent of those counties are facing severe financial struggles. This is why the Study Committee on County Funding and Services was formed to try and prevent those counties from falling into bankruptcy.

“The word is that there are twelve to fifteen counties that are really struggling that are using reserves just to maintain the same level of services that they’ve got right now,” South Dakota State Representative Tim Reisch said.

Reisch is one of the members of the Study Committee on County Funding and Services that met most recently on Wednesday.

“When you look at the services that that the counties provide, whether it’s roads or public safety. Those expenses have gone up dramatically, and they haven’t really been allowed to get additional revenue to address that. That’s what we’re working on,” Rep. Reisch said.

One of the factors that may be contributing to the financial hardships is a county’s size.

”Some counties that are growing a lot, they probably aren’t challenged as much as counties that are not experiencing any growth,” Rep. Reisch said.

Brown County Commission Chair, Duane Sutton, says they are one of the counties struggling to get by, and it’s in part due to not being able to generate revenue the same way larger cities can.

”Using Aberdeen as an example. They have a water fee and a sewer fee, and a solid waste fee. All those things they can add onto their municipal bill and we don’t have that luxury,” Sutton said.

Both Sutton and Reisch agree, one way to increase revenue is by repealing or modifying Governor Bill Janklow’s property tax reduction act passed in 1995.

That law restricts counties from raising property taxes to 3% or equal to the consumer price index. Whichever is lower.

“Basically, property tax is our only source of revenue. I think four years ago the CPI was 0, so we couldn’t receive any new income,” Sutton said.

”If there’s 10% inflation, a county can’t be limited to 3%. It just doesn’t work out, something is going to have to give,” Reisch said.

One idea that has been proposed is providing struggling counties with a portion of the state sales tax revenue, but Dakota News Now is told that is unlikely, due to the temporary drop in the sales tax rate.

The Study Committee on County Funding and Services is set to meet once again in September. Members hope they can have a more defined plan to address the problem come legislative session time in January.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.