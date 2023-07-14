Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature

Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky(KTIV)
By Taylor Deckert
Updated: 4 hours ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - Have you ever been to a U-Pick flower field that has an airplane runway? That’s what one South Dakota farmer is offering this summer.

Down the road in Elk Point, South Dakota, you’ll find Fleurish Flower Farm.

“We have black-eyed susans, zinnias, and marigolds. Marigolds are new to the farm this year,” said Christy Heckathorn. She is the founder, farmer, and florist behind it all.

She’s in her third year planting wildflowers.

“I love flowers. I love anything that’s beautiful,” added Heckathorn. “And I feel like it’s too good of a thing to keep to myself. So if I can share that joy and beauty with other people,”

You can walk through the rows of wildflowers and create your own fresh-picked bouquet.

“We start almost everything from seed ourselves and that happens probably at the beginning of March. Then we plant out the beginning of May,” Heckathorn added.

It’s a hidden gem in Union County where folks can enjoy this oasis, but the most unique feature? The runway through the cornfield.

“I also have a grass runway on the property. So we have pilots who will fly in and you might be out picking flowers and all of a sudden you’ll hear a plane kind of buzz over top,” said Heckathorn.

This one-of-a-kind place draws in visitors from Minnesota, and other parts of South Dakota due to the easy access. Heckathorn said last summer nearly each U-Pick date had at least one visitor coming by plane.

“Where else can pick flowers and see airplanes all at the same time,” said Heckathorn.

Visitors can still come by car, or even tractor as long as they have a way to transport their freshly picked flowers back home.

Heckathorn’s flower field opens to the public on Sunday, July 16 with live music, food vendors and a fun, rural South Dakota experience.

“At the end of that first season, the response was really, really good. So, last year we actually set the schedule and we set aside two days a week for the u picks and they went over really well,” said Heckathorn.

U-Pick nights at the farm are each Sunday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. now through Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Click here to learn more about Fleurish Flower Farm.

