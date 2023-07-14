Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s oldest SDGA State Tournament tees off in Rapid City

State Match Play tournament runs thru Sunday at Arrowhead
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota’s longest running state golf tournament started in Rapid City and runs thru Sunday’s championship. And this year the men and women along with the seniors will all be played at the same venue, Arrowhead Golf Course.

This year features a little different format with pre-qualifying for seeding with 4 players in each pod playing 3 matches and the 16 winners in the men’s competition advancing to the finals. There are less pods for the women and both senior divisions. It’s the first time all 4 tournaments have been played in the same venue.

