Thum: Latest officer-involved shooting shows increased risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first officer-involved shooting for the Sioux Falls Police Department of 2023 and the first since December highlights the more dangerous situations in the city, according to Chief Jon Thum.

An officer shot 35-year-old Sean Kilbourn Friday morning following a chase in northcentral Sioux Falls. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed that DCI has taken charge of the investigation into the shooting.

MORE: Sioux Falls man arrested after officer-involved shooting

In Friday’s press briefing, Thum said the incident is the tenth officer-involved shooting since he became police chief. Overall, Thum said while Friday morning’s shooting is under investigation and they can’t add many new details at the time, the department is already looking to use it as a learning experience.

“Each one is uniquely different. What gives me concern is these are obviously dangerous incidents. Risks to officers, risks to the public. At the end of the day, I want to reiterate, we do not want to have to be engaging people with our firearms. That’s not something we seek or desire to do,” Thum said. “We learn something from each one, and how it goes. Look at our training, look at different things, because as law enforcement professionals we always have to be assessing just each event, what others can learn from it. In the tactical world, if you’re familiar with it, we debrief everything, and we do that as a department just to make sure others can learn and look at these events.”

Thum also said they’ve seen an increase in dangerous or violent interactions with suspects in the last few years. While he said there are a number of factors that cause those, he said more individuals are carrying firearms on them and are willing to use them.

“I’ve referenced in previous interviews, when I was a young cop, like in 2005, if we came across a firearm it was a significant event. It’s now a regular event,” Thum said.

He said officers have seen more people using their vehicles as weapons as well, whether that be to ram into officers or as a way to push through efforts to stop.

“Our vehicles are getting rammed at a higher rate. Or sometimes it’s not an outright ramming, just people not stopping and pushing their way through their cars. That’s a dangerous event too,” Thum said.

They’re also seeing more repeat violent offenders as well. Thum said they’ve been in conversations with lawmakers and other departments on how to prevent those individuals from becoming criminals in the first place, and that takes resources and time to do so.

“But also how are we getting resources and things in place to keep high-risk individuals from becoming that statistic? To early intervention, to juvenile intervention,” Thum said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.