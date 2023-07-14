West Lyon players are excited to extend their season at state tournament

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon baseball team gets to extend the season and compete in the Iowa State tournament next week after winning 2-0 Tuesday night in the Sub Section championship game behind the pitching of Korey McKenney who fanned 9 in his shutout of Forest City.

The team has compiled a 24-2 record which tells a lot about how talented they are. And they are pumped to have more baseball games to play.

Korey McKenney, West Lyon Senior Pitcher says, “Yeah, another week. It’s awesome. It’s my favorite time of the day going to baseball so, I love it. Next goal man, go get a ring. That’s what we do. A game at a time and just keep pounding. We go to baseball tomorrow, that’s why I’m excited.”

Koury Kramer, West Lyon Baseball Coach says, “With this group of guys we’re going to go in playing against a 1 seed because we’re not ranked. You know it’s baseball. Anything can happen and we’re just excited for the opportunity to go down there and enjoy the moment and play West Lyon baseball.”

The Wildcats seniors like McKenney were extra motivated to make the state tournament after falling short in the football playoffs. They’ve had quite a season.

