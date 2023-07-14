Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0/Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.

The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.

The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary “to ensure equal opportunities.”

Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Despite the ban, UCI president David Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.”

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball
Webster's Nate Breske and his Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS
Webster Native Nate Breske and Buffalo Bills Training Staff win Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS

Latest News

OYO: Traeger cheesecake
OYO: Cheesecake in a Traeger
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, Friday, July 14, 2023....
Kevin Spacey denies that crotch-grabbing was his ‘trademark’ pickup move