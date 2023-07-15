Avera Medical Minute
605 Pop Culture Con raising funds for pediatric cancer research

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual 605 Pop Culture Con was back for another year at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Leaders from Voices Against Cancer hold the event yearly to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Visitors get to greet guests actors and get autographs and photos that will go towards supporting the cause.

Volunteers say it is an ongoing goal to support this cause, but it is always worth it.

“The only way I can put into words the attendance we had today is just out of this world. It’s wall-to-wall. We have supporters. People are recognizing the cause for Saint Baldrick’s Foundation and signing up to shave their heads. So I couldn’t be more excited,” said Rob Keisacker from the Board of Directors.

Some of the notable guests from the event included actors involved in the Star Wars universe such as Ian McDiarmid, Sam Witwer and many more.

