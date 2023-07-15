‘Coffee with Councilors” promoting informal discussion on issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, Sioux Falls residents had the unique opportunity to discuss local issues with city councilors in an informal setting.

There are many ways to bring up issues with civic leaders, one of them being the monthly opportunity to get coffee with them at the Washington Pavilion.

Coffee With City Councilors is not a new idea for the area. They’ve held many events like this in an effort to be open and receptive to residents and try to have different councilors at each meeting.

”The reason we created it is to have another way in which people can engage us,” said Northwest District Council Member Greg Neitzert. “They can email us, they can call us, they can come to meetings, but sometimes people are not comfortable coming to a public meeting. It’s totally understandable. They’re not used to coming in front of a microphone and cameras. This is just a very easygoing way that anybody could come to us and it’s also on a Saturday.”

The meetup allows city councilors to hear about a wide variety of issues and how they affect constituents. On Saturday, the discussions ranged from parking violations to tree trimming and road construction. The average number of attendees is low, but the conversation is productive.

”Many times it only takes one person to bring something to our attention and then we determine that maybe we need to change an ordinance. It’s happened several times,” Neitzert explained. “So one person can make a difference. You come out, you tell us about a problem, maybe something that we didn’t even know about, and it reveals a larger problem and it’s something that we can address.”

Saturday also served as an introduction to Tuesday’s informal meeting where they will discuss the recent childcare crisis.

”We do have an interest in that, but we traditionally haven’t been in that venue except for just inspecting them as a health department. It’s kind of an interesting discussion as to whether the city should have any role in terms of helping create more childcare,” Neitzert said.

There are many ways to bring these types of issues to the council, but if this is the most comfortable for you, be on the lookout for the next Coffee With Councilors.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.