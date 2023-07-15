DTSF looking for more Riverfest volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are about a month away from the tenth annual Downtown Riverfest in Sioux Falls.

The focus of the event has been and remains highlighting everything local, including local food vendors and performances from local music groups Spooncat and Kory and the Fireflies.

It takes a lot of work to plan and organize an event of that size, but things have been coming together well for DTSF.

The only issue they face is a need for more volunteers for different shifts including setup, teardown, or working at the beer tent.

”Volunteering is just a really fun experience. We had someone at our last block party who came and did a similar job and they invited friends back the next time because they said ‘This is so much fun, you’re going to love it,’” said DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz. “It’s meeting new people, it’s bringing friends along to do it with you, and you get to hear some great music as you connect with people. It really feels like you get to host the event.”

The event is on August 19 and you can sign up to volunteer here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.