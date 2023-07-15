Avera Medical Minute
Engineering firms incorporate mini golf into STEM to teach kids

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three engineering firms found a way to interest younger generations in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through mini golf.

By designing a mini golf complex, leaders were able to show kids how the practices can be used. they also provided some hands-on experience by letting kids build their own courses.

“We had a couple toddlers and 5 and 6-year-olds all the way up to 11 and 12-year-olds. Any age they are and exposing them to engineering, letting them know this is something out there. Letting them know it’s a great career. It’s fun, it’s challenging, it’s rewarding. And they’re doing a good thing if they decide to go into engineering,” said Paris Marcy of HDR Engineering.

HDR Engineering designed and built their mini golf course based on the new diverging diamonds on 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

