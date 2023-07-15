Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mother dies day after 3-year-old son killed in apartment fire, officials say

Fire officials in Arizona say a mother and her child have died after their apartment went up in flames earlier this week. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a mother and her young child have died after their apartment caught fire this week.

KPHO reports that the fire happened at the Cypress Apartments, about 30 minutes away from downtown Phoenix, on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said 37-year-old Ashley Sutter and her 3-year-old son, Maximus, were inside the apartment when the fire started.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-floor unit and immediately upgraded the call for additional crews to respond.

Officials said it was a fast-moving fire that spread quickly to the second and third floors of the building.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found Maximus dead inside the apartment.

Sutter was found in critical condition, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital but died on Thursday.

A man who tried to get into the burning apartment before firefighters arrived was also hurt, along with two firefighters who suffered minor burns.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls

Latest News

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Mother dies a day after Phoenix apartment fire that killed her son
Aberdeen Aquatic Center hosts sensory-friendly event
From noon until 1 p.m. on July 15, the Aberdeen Aquatics Center will be hosting a...
Aberdeen Aquatic Center hosts sensory-friendly event