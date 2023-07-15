Avera Medical Minute
One dead in single-car crash outside Rapid City

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon one mile east of Rapid City at the Box Elder exit.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon one mile east of Rapid City at the Box Elder exit.

According to authorities, a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling east on I-90 and began to take the exit toward Box Elder when the car went off the road and crashed into a small creek.

The 80-year-old male driver was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. The 75-year-old female passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

All information released at this point is preliminary and names have not been released pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

