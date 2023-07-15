Pod play and early qualifying wrapping up at SDGA Match Play Championships
Final 16 begin play tomorrow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second and final day of pod qualifying play concluded on Friday at the SDGA Match Play Championships with play at Arrowhead shifting toward the top men and women in bracket style competition.
Click on the video viewer for Friday’s highlights!
You can find full results by clicking HERE .
