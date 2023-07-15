Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pod play and early qualifying wrapping up at SDGA Match Play Championships

Final 16 begin play tomorrow
Mens & Womens pod play on Friday
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second and final day of pod qualifying play concluded on Friday at the SDGA Match Play Championships with play at Arrowhead shifting toward the top men and women in bracket style competition.

Click on the video viewer for Friday’s highlights!

You can find full results by clicking HERE .

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball

Latest News

Sioux Falls East defeats Rapid City Post 22 in Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East splits with Post 22, West swept by Post 320
Top senior football players gather at Howard Wood Field for Pigskin Preview Cover Photo Shoot
Prep football stars of past and present gather for 2023 Pigskin Preview Magazine cover shoot
Sanford Diamonds to host 2023 State Little League Tournament
Sioux Falls eager to host State Little League Tournament for the first time at Sanford Diamonds
JT Rock leaving Lincoln one year early for Iowa State
JT Rock graduating early at Lincoln to join Iowa State Basketball Program