Prep football stars of past and present gather for 2023 Pigskin Preview Magazine cover shoot

This year marks 25th edition of the Pigskin Preview
Current and past stars gather to celebrate 25th edition of the magazine
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For 24 years we at Dakota News Now have brought together the best prep football seniors in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota and made them the face of each season by putting them on the cover of our annual Pigskin Preview Magazine.

This year we celebrate a new group of kids and the silver 25th edition of the magazine that heralds the start of every new year.

With the first games of the 2023 season now a little more than a month away our 12 Pigskin Preview cover kids gathered today to make their mark in the magazine’s history.

From future NFL players like Chad Greenway and Riley Reiff, to hometown legends and heroes, the fraternity of players who’ve graced the cover over the years are amongst the best to ever play in the region.

The history and tradition of the magazine is perhaps best illustrated this year by Pierre’s Jett Zabel, the third and final Zabel boy to make the cover, joining older brothers Peyton and Grey.

The Pigskin Preview will be out prior to the first games of the South Dakota season on August 17th along with hour half hour show. Stay tuned for more details.

