SBI getting creative to recruit more bus drivers and aides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have seen some friendly faces on 12th Street in Sioux Falls this summer as School Bus Inc. preps for the upcoming school year, and they still have some positions to fill, too.

SBI said they still would like to hire more bus drivers and aides sooner rather than later. The location on 12th Street is just another new idea to spread the word about a rewarding job.

In 41 days, the school bus will be rounding the corner of residential streets to pick up students, more this year than ever.

As the city’s population grows, the need for more school bus drivers grows as well. Finding drivers is seemingly a challenge every year.

“It’s definitely been a part of this industry for at least the last 25 years,” said Warren Lanphier, Director of Operations for SBI. “I went back to just doing some research recently for a school board presentation I did and I was looking at news articles from around the year 2000. It’s been a challenge. You go through times where it gets a little easier, it kind of goes with the economy.”

The stop on 12th Street is a new approach to attract potential drivers or bus aides and it’s been successful so far.

“We have the snow cones and our recruiting team out there every day meeting people and taking applications,” Lanphier said.

Lanphier recognizes that these roles are not for everybody, but he said that the job is important and rewarding for the right fit.

“Having a good bus driver, somebody that greets your child when they get on the bus that gives them that smile and that good start of the day, the reward in serving your school district and serving your community is beyond what we pay a person,” Lanphier expressed. “I think a lot of our people kind of value that chance to give back a little bit.”

As the search continues, excitement and preparation for the school year have begun.

“You know, a person wouldn’t think there’d be much to do in a school bus operation during the summertime, but you know, you spend a good portion of the summer just getting ready for next year,” Lanphier explained. “Whether it’s training new drivers and bus aides or doing inspections on all of our buses. Right now, we have people that are building routes.”

The goal is to hire fifteen bus aides and ten drivers. They have a few training and a few applicants, but they still are in need of more.

School Bus Inc. has competitive pay as well. For a part-time bus aide, hourly wages start at $18.50 with a $750 sign-on bonus. For a part-time bus driver, hourly wages start at $23 and sign-on bonuses vary based on whether they have a CDL or not. Drivers already with a license would receive $4000 and drivers without a license would receive $2500 and they would help you obtain a CDL.

If you are interested in applying, you can find more information here.

