Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls eager to host State Little League Tournament for the first time at Sanford Diamonds

Will be joined by Capital City (Pierre), Rapid City and Harney Little League July 20-23
Field includes Sioux Falls, Capital City (Pierre), Harney and Rapid City and competes at new Sanford Diamonds
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In less than a decade of existence the Sioux Falls Little League program has made plenty of history headlined by two trips to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (2017 & 2021).

Next week will mark another milestone that they’ve been anticipating since the charter began in 2017.

This year, for the first time ever, Sioux Falls will host the Little League State Tournament at the brand new Sanford Diamonds. It’s where the Little Leaguers have been playing their games this season and it’ll be hard for anyone to disagree that it’s not already among the best facilities to host in South Dakota.

Most importantly to these 12-and-under All-Stars, it’s a chance to play in front of more family and friends.

The tournament begins next Thursday and runs through Sunday the 23rd. Two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls will likely be the favorite after winning both of their subdistrict games. They will be joined by Capital City out of Pierre, Rapid City and Harney.

The full schedule should be out some time this weekend and we will update you as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Estelline mom becomes lifeguard to help keep city pool open
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
UPDATE: Season over for Mitchell Legion baseball

Latest News

Sioux Falls East defeats Rapid City Post 22 in Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East splits with Post 22, West swept by Post 320
Action from the Friday rounds of the 2023 SDGHA Match Play Championships
Pod play and early qualifying wrapping up at SDGA Match Play Championships
Top senior football players gather at Howard Wood Field for Pigskin Preview Cover Photo Shoot
Prep football stars of past and present gather for 2023 Pigskin Preview Magazine cover shoot
JT Rock leaving Lincoln one year early for Iowa State
JT Rock graduating early at Lincoln to join Iowa State Basketball Program