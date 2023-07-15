Sioux Falls eager to host State Little League Tournament for the first time at Sanford Diamonds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In less than a decade of existence the Sioux Falls Little League program has made plenty of history headlined by two trips to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (2017 & 2021).

Next week will mark another milestone that they’ve been anticipating since the charter began in 2017.

This year, for the first time ever, Sioux Falls will host the Little League State Tournament at the brand new Sanford Diamonds. It’s where the Little Leaguers have been playing their games this season and it’ll be hard for anyone to disagree that it’s not already among the best facilities to host in South Dakota.

Most importantly to these 12-and-under All-Stars, it’s a chance to play in front of more family and friends.

The tournament begins next Thursday and runs through Sunday the 23rd. Two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls will likely be the favorite after winning both of their subdistrict games. They will be joined by Capital City out of Pierre, Rapid City and Harney.

The full schedule should be out some time this weekend and we will update you as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.