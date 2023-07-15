Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls East splits with Post 22, West swept by Post 320

Legion playoffs begin next week in Class A
Sioux Falls East and Post 22 split, Post 320 sweeps West
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Tournament now just two weeks away we got a potential championship preview on Friday night at Harmodon Park with defending state champ Rapid City Post 22 taking on Sioux Falls East.

East prevailed in a tense opening game 3-2 before the Hard Hats came back to earn the split with an 11-1 victory in game two.

Meanwhile, one diamond over, Rapid City Post 320 had their way with Sioux Falls West, sweeping the doubleheader 5-1 and 11-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

