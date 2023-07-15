Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Freemasons celebrating 150 year anniversary

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A century and a half is a long time, so there was plenty of reason for members of the Sioux Falls Masonic Center to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Minnehaha Lodge number 5 of Ancient, Free and Accepted Mason was established in 1873 and has committed itself to making good men better.

Leaders said maintaining traditions over the years and now almost two centuries is something they take great pride in.

“The Masons were some of the earliest founders of the city. They helped develop some of the plans, streets, and street lights. Some of the early settlement of the city,” said Aaron Zahn, the Grand Master for the state of South Dakota.

“It was the first lodge formed in Sioux Falls, we’ve been here since before the beginning. We’ve been here for the last 150 years doing charitable works, community involvement. And hopefully, we’ll be here for the next 150 years and beyond,” said Jon Woods, a member of Minnehaha Lodge number 5.

The lodge has 137 current members.

