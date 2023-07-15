Teen Art Contest pieces displayed in downtown Sioux Falls library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artwork from the sixth annual Teen Art Contest was displayed at downtown Sioux Falls library on Friday evening.

Those who registered were able to come in and view all 39 pieces that were on display. The pieces were made by teens as young as 6th grade all the way to high school seniors.

“It is really fun to see what they come up with, art stuff. Because some of it is mind-blowing. I can’t believe a 15-year-old or 12-year-old or 18-year-old, because I have absolutely no artistic ability so it’s really fun to get to see the teens, and meeting the artists at the reception is also really cool,” said Siouxland Libraries librarian Lucy Steiger.

Winners of the contest got a set of brand new art supplies.

