Tzadik property tenants connect over roaches, disrepair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Willow Wood Apartments, located near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue, has been home for many tenants since the late 1970s, but a growing number of current residents are voicing concerns over their safety and health. And they say conditions are getting worse.

For one tenant, the plan was to move to Sioux Falls for a new career and a new apartment.

“When you add everything together, it’s like the walls are coming down,” said the tenant.

The tenant requested to remain anonymous over fear of retaliation and shared the first red flags after moving in.

“The apartments are going to be cleaned weekly, that did not happen,” the tenant said.

The Tzadik property conditions declined.

“Trash was on the floor everywhere,” the tenant explained. “People are leaving garbage bags in the hall.”

The secured entries were broken and strangers were coming in. Squatters also took over common areas.

“People are sprawled out on the stairs so I can’t get through without waking them,” the tenant said. “they live in the laundry room or have lived in the laundry room.”

Extra precautions are taken, and the tenant carries a weapon on them. Management has been called on all of these concerns, and more.

“I’m dealing with a lot of roaches,” the tenant said.

Adding insult to injury, management has been charging extra rental fees, despite a lease in place.

“We could leave if we did not agree with this. But as I saw on social media, a lot of us cannot afford to move right now,” they concluded.

Tzadik Properties and its sub-companies are based in Florida. Housing authorities there are documenting Tzadik’s rental practices after complaints.

The company received between $2 million and $5 million in COVID funds during the pandemic.

Back in Sioux Falls, when the lease is up, many items will not move with them, as the cockroaches could follow.

We reached out to multiple contacts at Tzadik and were told they could respond sometime next week. In the meantime, the tenant has a question for CEO Adam Marcu Headry and those who hold off cleaning or repairs.

“How can you live with yourself? We’ve had people telling you the conditions,” they asked.

The City of Sioux Falls can also help with health or disrepair issues at rental properties. You can contact the city and describe your concerns. If you want to receive a follow-up on a complaint, it’s important to specifically ask for a return call once the inspection is complete.

You can find a list of numbers on the City of Sioux Falls website.

