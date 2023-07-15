Avera Medical Minute
YPN announces nominees for ‘4 under 40′ awards

The 4 under 40 award winners will be announced at the YPN Crossroads Summit in August.
The 4 under 40 award winners will be announced at the YPN Crossroads Summit in August.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Young Professionals Network (YPN) of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for its 4 under 40 Awards on Thursday.

The award honors young professionals making a difference in their business, industry and community. There were 46 total nominations and 37 of those qualified for the award. Four will be chosen for the award on August 17 at the YPN Crossroads Summit.

The nominees represent different industries in the area from healthcare to finance and retail. A panel of YPN members will select the winners.

A full list of nominees can be found below. More information can be found at SiouxFallsYPN.com/CrossroadsSummit.

