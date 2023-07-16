2023 South Dakota Adult Tennis open concludes first year at Tomar Park
$20,000 in prize money awarded during three tournament
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Adult Tennis Open is the latest event to move to the brand new Tomar Park complex.
What’s not changing is the $20,000 in prize money given out in 15 divisions over the course of the weekend, including $5,000 to the men’s and women’s open singles champions.
The three day tournament came to a close with championships on Sunday. Click on the video viewer to watch action from several finals! For a complete list of results and champions from all divisions click HERE .
