City of Sioux Falls selects design teams for future aquatics projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the City of Sioux Falls announced that they intend to award contracts to two design teams, Stockwell Engineers and Williams Architects, to create master plans for the aquatic facilities at Frank Olson Park, Kuehn Park, McKennan Park, as well as a proposed aquatic facility.

Stockwell Engineers is based out of Sioux Falls and would master plan Kuehn Park, McKennan Park, and the proposed southside aquatic facility. Itasca, Illinois-based Williams Architects would handle the master plan for Frank Olson Park.

A selection committee with members from several city departments, the Park Board, and City Council assessed the firms and chose them based on their expertise in designing municipal recreation and aquatic facilities.

“We are thrilled about taking the next step in our efforts to replace our aging aquatic facilities with new state-of-the-art facilities for our community,” Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation said. “These are important long-term investments in our quality of life and are a key element in making Sioux Falls an attractive place to live, work, and play. These improvements will last for another 50 years, and I look forward to working with our residents on what’s possible with these projects.”

A series of community engagement sessions with the designers will take place in the coming months and residents are encouraged to attend and share ideas. Details will be announced on the City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation social media pages and website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.